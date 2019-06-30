|
|
Stephen Cannon
Newark - Stephen Jay Cannon was born on June 12, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Hannah (Weinrach) Cannon and Gideon Cannon. He remained in Philadelphia until he graduated high school, where he attended the same school with Wilt Chamberlain. Stephen passed away on June 27, 2019.
After high school, Stephen went into the Army where he was stationed in Paris as an office clerk. After the Army, Stephen began working for Sunray Drug Store in Wilmington, DE, where he met his wife Leah. When he left Sunray Drug Store, he began working for Southland Corporation (7-Eleven), where after 23 years, he retired from the company. In 1976, Stephen and his wife opened Cannon's Cake and Candy Supply store on Kirkwood Highway.
In 1961, Stephen married the love of his life, Leah (Podminick). They went on to have 5 children. Stephen was always involved with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild's lives. When Stephen's boys were little, he was their Boy Scout troop leader. Stephen's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild were everything to him. He loved being at all the school activities, sports events, and traveling with them. Stephen was an avid traveler and had been all over the world with his family. His favorite place to visit was Aruba, where he had been over 100 times.
Stephen is survived by his wife Leah of 58 years; his 5 children, Pete (Luanne), Andrea, Steve (Ronnie), Melissa, and Eric. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Brandon (Stephenee), Bridgette (Christian), Allison (Tim), Bethany, Amanda (Chris), Brooke, and Taylor; 1 great-grandson, Carson, and a great-granddaughter due any day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father; step-brother, Murray Rothman; son-in-law, David Walker; and his beloved cat Duke.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, located at 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. A second viewing will be held at the same location on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10am with a service to follow at 11am. Burial will be private. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019