Stephen Carl Doberstein
Wilmington - Stephen Carl Doberstein, age 91, of Wilmington, DE, died on February 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Stephen was born in 1928 in Nanticoke, PA to Carl and Lillian Doberstein. He received his BA in Chemical Engineering from Bucknell University and his Masters from the University of Delaware.
Seventy years ago on Valentines Day Stephen met Audrey Joan Kohl on a blind date. They married in 1954, and together raised four children. After serving two years in the Army, Stephen began a 26 year career with the DuPont Company. After retiring he taught chemistry at DelTech for two years. Stephen was then able to fulfill a lifetime passion for helping others by joining the Crystal Trust Foundation. During the next 27 years he was able to realize his dreams of being a part of something that was greater than himself. He loved getting to know and making a difference for organizations and people who helped others less fortunate and in need. Stephen was recognized as an insightful and clear headed steward of the Trust's resources. He retired from Crystal Trust in 2014.
Stephen was an avid reader and had extremely broad interests as varied as Science, History, Fiction, Biographies, Sports, and Theology. He delved deeply into every subject that caught his interest. He loved music including Dixieland Jazz, Classical, and particularly the marches of John Phillip Sousa (especially at 6:00 am).
The way he lived his life taught his family and the people he knew many lessons. Be honest and dependable. Have an opinion and express it clearly and articulately (but know when to keep it to yourself). Be generous but never be loud about it. Be modest and humble no matter how successful you are. Value education and never stop learning. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Stephen is survived by Audrey, his wife of 65 years; his children Carole, Steve, Anne, Curt and their families, including five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by his sister Anna Cumberland. The family would like to thank the Christiana home care program and hospital staff for their expert and caring support of Stephen. We would also like to thank the Swank Memory center for their expertise and help over the years. Finally, we are forever grateful to Billy, Pam, Rae, Luwan, LaQuinta, and Brent who provided Stephen loving care at home over several years and became part of our family.
A Celebration of Stephen's life will be held on March 21, 2020 at the McCrery and Harra Funeral home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803. Visitation will begin at 10:00 with a service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Swank Memory Care Center at Christiana Care, Development Office, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 15, 2020