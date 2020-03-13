|
|
Stephen Carl Doberstein
October 27, 1928 - February 21, 2020 - We very much want to honor Stephen's life and together share our appreciation of his contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Stephen's friends, the Celebration of his life previously announced will now be held on October 24, 2020, three days prior to his 92nd birthday. For a complete obituary please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020