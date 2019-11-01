|
|
Stephen Chalfant
Scottsdale, AZ - Stephen Chalfant, age 57, of Phoenix Arizona, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on October 27, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of Janet (Diffendall) and Harold Chalfant. Stephen graduated from St. Mark's High School and went on to work as a software programmer. Most recently, Stephen worked as a software programmer for JDA Software, based in Scottsdale, AZ, for over 20 years. Stephen loved his work and you could often find him in front of a computer trying to solve some sort of puzzle. He was also very interested and spent time analyzing the stock market and loved to travel to Las Vegas. He was an avid reader.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah J. Chalfant of Phoeniz, AZ; his parents, Janet and Harold Chalfant of Wilmington, DE; his sisters, Andie Chalfant of Cochranville, PA and Maribeth Samluck of Wilmington, DE; and his niece, Jesse Connell of Cochranville, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE, 19804. A potluck brunch will follow the Mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Humane Society of the United States with a check made payable to The HSUS at 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019