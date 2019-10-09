|
|
Stephen D. Graham
Yorklyn - Stephen D. Graham, age 62 of Yorklyn, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born April 24, 1957 in Wilmington, DE. He graduated from Conrad High School, class of 1975. Steve worked at DuPont as a sheet metal mechanic and retired after 35 years of dedicated service. As an avid fisherman and president of the Delaware Bassmasters fishing club, he lived life fully and enjoyed sharing his passion for fishing and hunting with others. He was a talented woodworker and his meticulous craftsmanship can be seen throughout his home.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Roger Cohen and the Oncology team at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia for all the care and compassion shown during his six-year battle with cancer. We are eternally grateful for the additional time and lasting memories we were able to share with him. This life-changing illness encouraged Steve and his family to not take life for granted or delay your dreams and goals. In the words of Steve, "Just because I have cancer, doesn't mean I have to live like I'm dying."
Steve is survived by wife Patricia Graham, son Eric Graham, daughter Kimberly Anastasi (Frank), stepson Donald Moore (Heather), grandchildren Cailin Moore and Steven Anastasi. He is also survived by father Samuel Graham, stepmother Patricia, sister Debra Christensen (Joel), sister Sandra Moore (Adam), many nieces, nephews and other loving family. He was predeceased by his mother Esther Marice Graham.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12pm-2pm, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 followed by a memorial service beginning at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the head and neck cancer research department at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019