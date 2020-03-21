Services
Stephen D. Osman

Wilmington - Age 75, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brave, year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Steve was a chemical engineer and moved around the country with DuPont until settling in Delaware in 1975. He was an active member of Temple Beth El where he will always be known as the Chief of BEWACA. Steve initiated many activities for seniors such as Chaverim, Brunch Bunch, Tennis, and Spring Training. He was an avid fan of the Yankees and NY Giants. Steve loved to travel and made many trips with Ann to Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Iceland as well as to the majority of US states.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Stephen loved his family and the time they spent together at holidays, the beach and trips. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 54 years, Ann; his sons, Joel (Mary) and Marc (Vicki); grandchildren, Katelyn, Emily, Jaron, and Noah; his siblings, Rhoda (Phil) Barr, Barbara (Arnie) Green, and Allan (Audrey) Osman; many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

He will be missed by many. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Temple Beth El, 301 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711 or Meals on Wheels (www.mealsonwheelsde.org).

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
