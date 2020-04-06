Services
Wilmington - Stephen F. Kroll, age 53, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on March 30, 2020.

He is survived by his mother Ursel (Ursula), brother Andreas, sisters Bettina and Christine (husbands Abdel and Charles), and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to St.Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1301 N.Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19806

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
