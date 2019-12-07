Services
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
The Steel Club (Formerly the Silver Creek Country Club)
700 Linden Street
Hellertown, PA
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
The Steel Club (Formerly the Silver Creek Country Club)
700 Linden Street
Hellertown, PA
Stephen F. Romagnoli

Stephen F. Romagnoli Obituary
Stephen F. Romagnoli

Bethlehem Twp., PA - Stephen F. Romagnoli, 49, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia I. Sherrard with whom he shared his life for over 24 years. They married in 2016. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was a son of Aldo Jr. and Susan (Van Leer) Romagnoli of Newark, DE. Stephen worked as a systems administrator with Dell Technologies for several years. Prior he worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals as a systems analyst for 15 years. He was also the owner of the former Omicron Inc. and also had worked for the Delaware Port Authority.

Survivors:in addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by 3 brothers, Paul J. Romagnoli (Amy) of Bear, DE; Michael A. Romagnoli of Newark, DE; Aldo A. Romagnoli III (Vera) of Plainsboro, NJ; nieces and nephews, Maya, Elisa, Jeremiah, Sofia, Amelia, Victoria Romagnoli; Ashley, James, Mark Jr., Christopher Sherrard; God Daughter, Gracie A Vito and his beloved dog, Porter.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service and sharing of memories at 11:30 A.M. followed by a memorial luncheon at 12:30 P.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Steel Club (Formerly the Silver Creek Country Club). 700 Linden Street, Hellertown, PA. In order to give an estimate of how many will attend the Luncheon, please RSVP To: [email protected]

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements entrusted to James Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
