|
|
Stephen F. Senn, Jr.
Newark - Stephen F. Senn, Jr.,63, of Newark, DE, died peacefully at home on December 14, 2019 after a 16-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Steve fought and endured his disease with grace, dignity, style and as much humor as possible.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Stephen F. Senn, Sr.; his mother, Jean K. Senn; and his son, Stephen F. Senn III.
Steve is survived by his wife of 21 years, Betsy (Greenplate) Senn; his sisters, Sharon Borkowski (Bob) and their sons, Rob (Melissa, and daughters Emerson & Grayson) and Brian (Amanda); Carol Eyster (Frank, deceased); and Elaine Garcia (Mark)and their daughters, Julianna & Olivia; he is also survived by his family by marriage, particularly his nephews, David & Christopher and niece, Natalie of whom he was very proud. Steve also left behind his constant canine companion, Raylan, who was always by his side, and his many steadfast friends.
Steve was a graduate of Conrad High School, class of 1974 and a proud member of Local 74, Plumbers & Pipefitters Union, since 1980. Steve was a stellar second baseman for many softball teams over the years and an avid golfer.
The family would like to thank Delaware Clinical & Laboratory Physicians, for the excellent care provided, particularly Dr. Frank Beardell and his outstanding staff who were always caring, supportive and available. Special thanks to ALL the unbelievably caring nursing and support staff of 6E of Christiana Hospital, especially Roni, Kristen, Jessica, Haley, Tammy, Phyllis & Courtney - you all went above and beyond to make our experience bearable and Steve loved you.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30am - 12pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A memorial service will follow at the conclusion of the visitation. Steve will then be cremated so that he may return home, as was his wish.
ln lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Delaware Chapter of , 100 West Street, Wilmington DE 19801.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019