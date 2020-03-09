|
|
Stephen Goetz
Newark - Stephen Goetz, 73, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. Steve was born in New Albany, IN. He graduated from A.I. DuPont High School and the University of Delaware.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sarah (Bowlus) Goetz; his sister, Nancy Wickes; his nephew, Rush Wickes; and his sister-in-law, Mary Clare Bowlus.
A memorial service will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Newark Free Library" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020