Stephen "Moose" Griffith
Stephen "Moose" Griffith

Lewes - Steve "Moose" Griffith passed away at the age of 58 as a result of complications from cancer.

Moose was born in Philadelphia, Pa., before moving to Delaware with his family. After graduating from Delcastle High School, he worked in New Hampshire at a bed and breakfast before completing his education at the The Restaurant School in Philadelphia. He was executive chef at Feby's Fishery where he met his wife of 27 years, Alesia. They started a family while he was employed at United Airlines. In 1999, Alesia and Moose were able to fulfill their dream of living and raising a family in the beach town of Lewes. Moose started a job with Victoria's restaurant in Rehoboth where he had been employed for the past 20 years. He was an involved father, devoted husband, beach lover, and a dedicated follower of his children's high school sports: Cape swimming and especially Cape lacrosse. He was well loved and known throughout the communities of Rehoboth and Lewes and always had a kind word for everyone he encountered.

Moose is survived by his wife Alesia; his children: Danielle, Nathan and Sean; his mother, Nancy; his sister,Tammy (Matt); and four nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting contributions to Sean's college account for completing his degree at Flagler College. Checks can be sent to the "Sean Griffith College Fund" in care of Steve Cobb at Victoria's Restaurant, 2 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

The family is planning a beach bonfire send-off on Dickinson Ave. in Dewey on Thursday, July 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Details will be posted on social media. All who loved and knew Moose are welcome to attend.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial Gathering
07:30 - 09:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
