1/
Stephen H. Seidel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen H. Seidel

Wilmington - Age 74, passed away July 9, 2020.

Born June 5, 1946 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Samuel and Florence (nee Rothwarf) Seidel. Stephen graduated from P. S. duPont High School then the University of Delaware with a degree in Accounting. He worked for the State of Delaware for over 30 years. Stephen was a lifelong member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue, and he had a wonderful sense of humor.

Preceded in death by his parents; Stephen is survived by his brother, Jeffrey (Dianne); nephew, Adam (Jessica); niece, Mara (Tom); grandnephew, Benjamin; and grandnieces, Gefen and Noga.

Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue, P. O. Box 7305, Wilmington, DE 19803-7305.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jewish Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved