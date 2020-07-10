Stephen H. SeidelWilmington - Age 74, passed away July 9, 2020.Born June 5, 1946 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Samuel and Florence (nee Rothwarf) Seidel. Stephen graduated from P. S. duPont High School then the University of Delaware with a degree in Accounting. He worked for the State of Delaware for over 30 years. Stephen was a lifelong member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue, and he had a wonderful sense of humor.Preceded in death by his parents; Stephen is survived by his brother, Jeffrey (Dianne); nephew, Adam (Jessica); niece, Mara (Tom); grandnephew, Benjamin; and grandnieces, Gefen and Noga.Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue, P. O. Box 7305, Wilmington, DE 19803-7305.SchoenbergMemorial Chapel