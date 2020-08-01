Stephen HirshoutWilmington - Stephen Hirshout, of Wilmington, passed away at his home last month. He was 70.The son of David and Anna Jean (née Borrelli) Hirshout, Steve grew up in Wilmington, graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and attended Miami Dade College. He owned a liquor store and enjoyed being an entrepreneur. He chose time with his family over the business and, thus, decided to sell. He worked for 30 years as a liquor salesman for Standard and then United Distributors, retiring six years ago. He was an active member and past Master at the Granite Corinthian Masonic Lodge since 1980, as well as the Nur Shrine Temple. He left a special imprint on the numerous younger Masons he mentored over the years.A devoted family man, Steve adored his grandchildren more than anything and was thrilled that retirement freed up more time to spend with them. Nothing made him happier than watching the children play baseball. He rarely missed one of their games and talked about them with pride wherever he went. He was an extraordinarily devoted son who helped care for his mother daily.Blessed with an infectious smile that lit up a room, Steve's always positive nature made him a joy to be with. He saw the humor in almost everything. He never took himself too seriously and encouraged others to do the same, saying that life was too short to argue or hold grudges. Content with a cup of strong coffee, Steve could talk for hours about sports, politics and life. He had an uncanny knack for making a lifetime friend of someone he had just met. He also had a remarkable ability to relate to both children and the elderly - as kind and patient with precocious youngsters as he was with seniors just grateful to have someone to talk to.In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Alan. Steve is survived by his daughter, Desiree Fiorelli (Chris), three grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas and Vincent; his ex-wife whom he was married to for 29 years, Betsy Hirshout; his companion and best friend of 15 years, Judy Turcol; his sister Elaine Pratta (Anthony), nephew Brandon and niece, Natalie.Services will be at RiverCross Fellowship Church.The services will be private.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL