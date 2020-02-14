|
Stephen L. Manista
Elsmere - Age, 89 of Elsmere, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dad was born in Wilmington, Delaware and was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Stephen Manista; his sisters, Mildred Manista and Barbara Vaughn; and his in-laws, Helen and Joseph Walker. Dad worked at the News Journal as a District Manager and was a dedicated employee for 39 years until retirement. His other accomplishments included owner of Your Signmaker, restoration of many rental properties and our Beach House, which he took great pride in. He also was one of the first commissioned members of the Violent Crimes Compensation Board under Governor Tribbitt where he served 30 years. One of Dad's proudest accomplishments (besides his family), was his 40 years of service in the Delaware National Guard where he attained the rank of Major. During his time in the Guard, he received many accolades and awards, including the Eisenhower trophy.
As busy as Dad was trying to make life better for his family, he always made time for weekends at the beach fishing, boating and crabbing. Dad always liked having a good conversation, whether it be about family, politics, or just the topic of the day, but none better than sitting at the table with a cold beer and eating crabs - Jumbos from Johnny!!
With all that Dad achieved throughout his life, to him there was nothing that gave him more pride than his family. Dad is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen J. Manista, who he marred on his 21st birthday in 1951. Also left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Pam and his son, Steve (wife Donna); his grandchildren, Jeffrey S. Nagle (wife Ally), Stephen J. Manista and Lauren E. Manista; great-grandson, Jack J. Nagle and his sister, Dolores Fallers. Dad is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Steve's family would like to thank the doctors at Helen Graham, especially Dr. Palopoli and his staff, the nurses and aides of Seasons Hospice including Lucy and Dawn for the compassionate care they provided Dad.
A Gathering will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway on Friday February 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at the VA Cemetery in Bear.
Because of Dad's love for his animals, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dad's name to Pit Bull Pride of Delaware, P.O. Box 7980, Newark, DE 19714.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020