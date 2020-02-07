Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Grelock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen M. Grelock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen M. Grelock Obituary
Stephen M. Grelock

Wilmington - Stephen M. Grelock, passed away of natural causes on Thursday January 30, 2020.

Stephen was a well-respected private investigator and skip tracer. He was a successful entrepreneur being in business for over 25 years. Stephen had a very strong work ethic and could often be found working on the weekends and holidays. He was the most persistent person you will ever meet and never gave up when on to something. He loved vacationing in the Poconos with his family.

Stephen leaves behind his son Ryan Grelock and grandson Ryan Grelock Jr. He is predeceased by his wife Robin and son Justin.

Please join us at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804 on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 4:00 pm where friends may call beginning at 3:30.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -