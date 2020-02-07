|
Stephen M. Grelock
Wilmington - Stephen M. Grelock, passed away of natural causes on Thursday January 30, 2020.
Stephen was a well-respected private investigator and skip tracer. He was a successful entrepreneur being in business for over 25 years. Stephen had a very strong work ethic and could often be found working on the weekends and holidays. He was the most persistent person you will ever meet and never gave up when on to something. He loved vacationing in the Poconos with his family.
Stephen leaves behind his son Ryan Grelock and grandson Ryan Grelock Jr. He is predeceased by his wife Robin and son Justin.
Please join us at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804 on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 4:00 pm where friends may call beginning at 3:30.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020