Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Hockessin - Stephen Paul Farrell, age 59, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington, one of six children of Mary (Tyrawski) and the late William Farrell.

Stephen worked as a facilities manager for a variety of companies throughout his career. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, husband and father.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Lauren (Toman) Farrell; his children, Jacob and Mary Kendra Farrell; his siblings, Ann Marie (Jim), Kathleen (Larry), Bill (Brandy), Tom (Sandy) and Elizabeth (Paul); and numerous nieces, nephews and members of his extended family.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:30 - 3:00pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 3:00pm. Interment will be private.

Please omit flowers; in lieu of flowers, Stephen's family suggests contributions be made in his memory to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.

Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019
