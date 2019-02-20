|
|
Stephen Papantinas
Newark - Stephen Papantinas passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Palamas, Greece and served Greece as an Evzone in royal honor guard from 1947 through 1949. He was a member of the team of Evzones who were dispatched in 1949 to campaign for aid to Greece at the White House with President Truman.
Stephen later immigrated to the United States and became a US citizen. He worked with his wife and family to build a local business in Newark, known then as the Hidden Hearth Inn. Stephen retired in 1986 and enjoyed traveling to Greece and other places around the world. He was a member of the Greek community and the Young at Heart at Holy Trinity Church in Wilmington. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband and grandfather, and was lovingly called "Big Papou" by his ten great grandchildren.
Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (Alekares) Papantinas, and is survived by her children, Christine Frangakis (John), Ernest Laletas (Barbara); grandchildren, Stephanie Frangakis-Benard (Andre and their children, Nicolas, Elise, Anthony), Antonia Laletas Mullen (Matthew and their children, Matthew and Abigail), Niki Frangakis Decker (Matthew and their children, Ava and Emily), Matthew Laletas (Elizabeth and their children, Matthew and Lucas), Andrew Frangakis (Aggeliki and their son, John) and Demitra Laletas.
A viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, February 22 at 10:00AM, with funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019