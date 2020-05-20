Stephen Pelypec Jr
Newark - Age 77, of Newark, DE formerly of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Steve was an electrical engineer specializing in nuclear power plants before retiring in 2008. He served in the Navy for 7 years. Steve was a member of Holy Family Church and the Knights of Columbus, St. Michael's Council. He was active in pro life causes.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Marta Maria Pelypec; his sons, Michael Pelypec (Ladda) and James Pelypec; his sisters, Carol Stratton (Fred) and Elaine Landry (Gil) and his grandchildren, Paul and Matthew Pelypec.
Funeral Services were private.
Contributions in Steve's memory may be made to Delaware Right To Life, P.O. Box 1222, Wilmington, DE 19899.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.