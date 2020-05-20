Stephen Pelypec Jr.
Stephen Pelypec Jr

Newark - Age 77, of Newark, DE formerly of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Steve was an electrical engineer specializing in nuclear power plants before retiring in 2008. He served in the Navy for 7 years. Steve was a member of Holy Family Church and the Knights of Columbus, St. Michael's Council. He was active in pro life causes.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Marta Maria Pelypec; his sons, Michael Pelypec (Ladda) and James Pelypec; his sisters, Carol Stratton (Fred) and Elaine Landry (Gil) and his grandchildren, Paul and Matthew Pelypec.

Funeral Services were private.

Contributions in Steve's memory may be made to Delaware Right To Life, P.O. Box 1222, Wilmington, DE 19899.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
