|
|
Stephen S. Wilkinson
Wilmington - Stephen S. Wilkinson, age 64, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Vicki; 4 sons; 3 grandchildren; and 2 brothers.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 1:30- 3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Stephen's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019