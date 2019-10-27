|
|
Stephen T. Voitus
Hockessin - Stephen T. Voitus, 78 of Hockessin passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Stephen was born in Wilkes Barre, PA the son of the late Frances (Yastremski) and Stephen P. Voitus. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam War and worked for 30 years as a director of Quality Control for Alpo Foods. Stephen also worked as a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway for 15 years. He was a member of the Hockessin Athletic Club and he enjoyed his yearly lunches with the Alpo retirees.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Anne (Boling) Voitus; his sons, Stephen T., Jr. and his wife, Kirstin of West Palm Beach, FL, John C. of Hockessin and Sean P. and his wife, Michelle of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Connor, Kaitlyn, Grace, Wyatt, Matthew and Sean and his sister, Rosalie King of Wilkes Barre, PA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 11 AM. Burial will be Thursday at 12 Noon in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hudson, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. On line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019