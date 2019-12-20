Services
Stephen T. Whitmore

Stephen T. Whitmore Obituary
Stephen T. Whitmore

Newark - Stephen T. Whitmore, age 68, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Born in New Orleans, LA on July 10, 1951, he was a son of the late Stephen B. and Margaret (Vollmer) Whitmore. Stephen received his Bachelors in Arts and Liberal Studies from the University of Delaware in 1983. He continued his studies, earning his master's degree from Wilmington College in public administration in 1997. Stephen proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard as an E-5 and retired as an E-commerce specialist with the Defense Logistics Agency within the Department of Defense after a combined 32 years.

Stephen was an avid Disney, Star Trek, science fiction fan and LARPer. In his spare time, he collected books, enjoyed trains and battleships and participated in stratomatic baseball and fantasy football leagues.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jackie L. (Fleck) Whitmore; sister, Gail Carone (Joseph) of Marietta, GA; brother, Neale Whitmore (Joni) of Dallas, TX; and his 3 fur babies, Snickers, Truffle and Sugar.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to North Shore Animal League America, 16 Lewyt Street, Port Washington, NY 11050, Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Delaware Humane Association, 701 A. Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
