Stephen Wade Fausey, Sr.
Middletown - Stephen Wade Fausey Sr. passed away on October 14, 2019 at Manor Care Pike Creek.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Claude and Dorothy Fausey. Stephen retired from Bell of Pennsylvania and University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Bocce Club of Chestnut Hill.
He is survived by his daughter Irene Thompson and her husband Eric, his son Stephen Fausey, Jr. and his wife Keri, his brother, David Fausey, his sister Kathy Miller and his grandchildren, Hallie, Lynden and Wade Fausey and his former wife Dorothy Fausey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 12:00-1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720. To send condolences visit: www.mmcreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019