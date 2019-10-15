Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Fausey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Wade Fausey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Wade Fausey Sr. Obituary
Stephen Wade Fausey, Sr.

Middletown - Stephen Wade Fausey Sr. passed away on October 14, 2019 at Manor Care Pike Creek.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Claude and Dorothy Fausey. Stephen retired from Bell of Pennsylvania and University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Bocce Club of Chestnut Hill.

He is survived by his daughter Irene Thompson and her husband Eric, his son Stephen Fausey, Jr. and his wife Keri, his brother, David Fausey, his sister Kathy Miller and his grandchildren, Hallie, Lynden and Wade Fausey and his former wife Dorothy Fausey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 12:00-1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720. To send condolences visit: www.mmcreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now