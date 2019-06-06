|
|
Stephen William Barczykowski
Wilmington - Stephen William Barczykowski, age 91, of Wilmington Delaware passed away on June 3, 2019.
A native of Wilmington, Stephen was called to duty during the Korean War where he was captured and held as a prisoner-of-war for 2 ½ years. He spent most of his career as a switchman for Bell Telephone where he met and married his wife; Edna Ruth Bell. They remained married for 60 years, separated only by Stephen's passing. Together they lovingly raised their three children; Stephen, Denise and Kelly. Throughout his life, he faithfully attended Catholic mass.
In retirement, Steve devoted his time to helping family and friends. He was an active volunteer with the Telephone Pioneers and in local Veterans and POW organizations; holding a number of officer positions. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his father Stephen, his mother Anna, and sister Eleanor (Paslowski).
Stephen is survived by his wife, Edna, children Stephen Barczykowski (Lanea) Denise Sell (John) and Kelly Marsh (Jonathan). He leaves behind 7 grandchildren; Michael, Kyle, Gage, Devon, Sarah, Dean and Nate and 2 great grandchildren, Riley and Parker. He is also survived by his sister Amelia Miller.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 between 6:00-8:00PM at the Chandler Funeral Home at 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE 19803. A short committal service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org (dedicated to assisting veterans and first responders).
Published in The News Journal from June 6 to June 8, 2019