Sterling A. Rowe
Sassafras - Sterling A. Rowe, 55 of Sassafras, MD died May 5, 2019. He was a 30 year employee of Johnson Controls.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 11 to 1 pm at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE, 19977, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10 am in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal on May 9, 2019