Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
20 W. Mt. Vernon St.
Smyrna, DE
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
20 W. Mt. Vernon St.
Smyrna, DE
Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Cemetery
Bear, DE
Sterling A. Rowe Obituary
Sterling A. Rowe

Sassafras - Sterling A. Rowe, 55 of Sassafras, MD died May 5, 2019. He was a 30 year employee of Johnson Controls.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 11 to 1 pm at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE, 19977, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10 am in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.

For a complete obituary please visit www.galenafuneralhomeofstephenlschaech.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 9, 2019
