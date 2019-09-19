|
|
Sterling Daniel Baldwin
Jenks, OK - Sterling Daniel Baldwin, Jenks Oklahoma, died August 13, 2019. Cause of death was undetermined. Sterling Daniel Baldwin is survived by his wife Therese, son Benjamin, daughter Margaret of Virginia Beach, Virginia, his parents Onalee and Ronald Baldwin of Bear, Delaware, and his sister Marta Hall of Wilmington, Delaware. Dan was born June 5, 1969, in Midland Michigan. He moved with his family to Newark, Delaware in 1973. He graduated from Newark High School in June, 1986 and then attended Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois. He graduated with a B.S degree and was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy in June 1990. Dan served on submarines Hammerhead and Jefferson City. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander at Special Warfare Group Three, Coronado Island, California in June 2010. He was the recipient of many Navy and Navy/Marine Corps Commendation and Achievement medals throughout his 20-yr. naval career. Dan was known for his unusual sense of humor and musical interests, his interest in Science and Science Fiction, his strong opinions, and his dedication to his work, fellow employees, and protecting the environment." At the time of his death he was employed by the C. P. Kelco Corporation, Okmulgee, Oklahoma as a senior process chemical engineer. Internment will be by private ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019