Steven Doyle Hill
Wilmington - Steven D. Hill, age 67, passed away suddenly at home on October 15, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Tennessee to the late Doyle (Jimmy) Hill and Joan Hill Doherty. Steven grew up in the Forty Acres, attended St. Ann School, graduated Salesianum School, and attended University of Delaware.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Hill, and stepfather, Holmesie Doherty. He is survived by his mother, Joan; his siblings, Richard, Linda (Brian), John (Sandra) & Thomas (Renee); and his 11 nieces & nephews, Nathan, Joshua, Teale, Noah, Jonah, Ryan, Adam, Madeline, Amanda, Katherine & Luke.
Friends may call at Krienen Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805, on Friday, October 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A time for sharing memories will begin immediately after visitation. Interment will be at Gracelawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity
in his memory.
