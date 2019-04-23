|
Steven G. Culp
Wilmington - Steven G. Culp passed away suddenly on April 14, 2019.
Steve was born in Bad Cannstatt, Germany to Donald and Herta Culp. Steve was a graduate of Loyola University and received his BS in Microbiology. He was also a graduate of the University of Delaware with a BS in nursing. Steve was a Nurse at Union Hospital and he was an avid Motorcyclist.
Steve is survived by his Mother Herta Goetz Culp, his Sisters Diana Culp-Robinson (Jeff) and Hedy Vogelmeier (Hans), his Companion of 35 years Ann Davis, his Nephews and Nieces Ryen, Sara, Jon, Marcus and Lisa, his great Nieces and Nephew Victoria, Jessica, Richard and his two loving dogs Lady Harriet and lord Kirby love.
Steve was a loving and caring man that left us too soon and will be deeply missed by all of us. We know Steve is in a peaceful place and we will love him forever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019