Steven Joseph DeCarlo



Winter Garden, FL - Steven Joseph DeCarlo, age 66, of Winter Garden, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, Steve was the son of Carmela R. DeCarlo and the late Nicholas Joseph DeCarlo. He was a graduate of Farmingdale High School and Adelphia University. For 26 years, he worked for JP Morgan and then for Bank of New York Mellon where he retired in August 2019. In his youth, Steve enjoyed playing baseball, but now enjoyed bowling, surf fishing and tasting "around-the-world" cuisine at Walt Disney's EPCOT. He also enjoyed going to the Baltimore Ravens football games with his family.



Steve will be dearly missed by his wife of 21 years, Michele Viscount DeCarlo; his children, Jessica Lynn (Matthew) and Nicholas Joseph II; his siblings, Paul (Maryann) and Patty (Donald); and his mother, Carmela R. DeCarlo.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday September 16th from 6-8pm at Mealey Funeral Homes, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday September 17th at 11am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, as the family is traveling from out of town, they suggest contributions to Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.









