Steven Michael Zebley
Wilmington - Steven Michael Zebley, age 51, of Wilmington, DE died suddenly on January 27, 2020.
Steven graduated from Concord High School, Class of '86, and worked for Deceuninck North America, LLC for 30 years. He had recently begun his own consulting business. Steven's proudest achievement was his work with the Delaware Office of Defense Services to help pass S.B. 54 which permits expungement of a juvenile record to allow for youths to move beyond their past to gain employment, education, housing and credit. Outside of work, Steven enjoyed spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, working with anything mechanical, and his dogs.
Steven was predeceased by his brother David in 1988. He is survived by his parents Ruth and Garry Belcher of Wilmington; brothers Howard (Vicki) of Chadds Ford, PA and Gregory of York, PA; life partner Amy Hughes and her daughters Kathryn, Rachel, Lauren, and Emily of West Chester, PA; nephews Shawn and Zachary Zebley; and nieces Morgan and Mia Zebley.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Thursday, January 30 from 6-8 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 with overflow parking available at the adjacent Brandywine YMCA. A funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, January 31, at 11 am at Brandywine Valley Baptist Church, 7 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 with interment to follow at Chester Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Steven's name to Delaware Center for Justice, Inc. https://www.dcjustice.org/donatewish-list/
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020