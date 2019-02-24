Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Wilmington - Steven R. Gregg passed away on February 20, 2019 at home. He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late John and Marjorie Gregg. Steve retired from the Dupont Company as a Lab Tech. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Steve was a huge blue grass enthusiast and enjoyed playing banjo, guitar and upright bass in many bands. He is survived by many cousins and his sister-in-law Laurie Gregg. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 630 Churchman's Road, Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
