1/1
Steven V. Sanna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven V. Sanna

Wilmington - Steven V. Sanna, age 44 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on October 28, 2020.

Steve was born in Wilmington to Vincent D. Sanna and Nadine Sanna. He was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Catholic School, class of 1994. While at St. Elizabeth's he was an avid athlete, competing in baseball, wrestling, and soccer. Steve embodied true sportsmanship and enjoyed competing well after high school. He did Jiu Jitsu, and went to a NYC tournament, his first time competing, and he placed 1st in his division. He also enjoyed collecting baseball and basketball cards Steve also earned a bachelor's of science and business management from Wilmington University. He was recently employed by Barclay.

Steve was a gregarious, caring, loving person. He would be the first to help out a friend in need. He would give you his full attention and listen to your needs or worries. Steve's smile lit up a room. He loved his friends and family dearly and he will be dearly missed by all.

Steve is survived by his parents Vincent and Nadine Sanna; brother Michael D. Sanna; grandmother Dolores Sultzer; Cioci Beth O'Conner (Billy); cousins Christopher O'Conner, Phil Manolakos, Zach Lee, and Arielle Lee; and many other cousins and close friends. Steve is preceded and death by his aunt and uncle Belinda and Mike Lee; and paternal grandparents Vincent and Fanny Sanna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:30pm at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 809 S. Broom St. Wilm., DE 19805. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements for Steve will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks and social distancing.

In remembrance of Steve, please consider a donation to atTack Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear DE 19701.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME, (302) 658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved