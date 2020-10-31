Steven V. Sanna



Wilmington - Steven V. Sanna, age 44 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on October 28, 2020.



Steve was born in Wilmington to Vincent D. Sanna and Nadine Sanna. He was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Catholic School, class of 1994. While at St. Elizabeth's he was an avid athlete, competing in baseball, wrestling, and soccer. Steve embodied true sportsmanship and enjoyed competing well after high school. He did Jiu Jitsu, and went to a NYC tournament, his first time competing, and he placed 1st in his division. He also enjoyed collecting baseball and basketball cards Steve also earned a bachelor's of science and business management from Wilmington University. He was recently employed by Barclay.



Steve was a gregarious, caring, loving person. He would be the first to help out a friend in need. He would give you his full attention and listen to your needs or worries. Steve's smile lit up a room. He loved his friends and family dearly and he will be dearly missed by all.



Steve is survived by his parents Vincent and Nadine Sanna; brother Michael D. Sanna; grandmother Dolores Sultzer; Cioci Beth O'Conner (Billy); cousins Christopher O'Conner, Phil Manolakos, Zach Lee, and Arielle Lee; and many other cousins and close friends. Steve is preceded and death by his aunt and uncle Belinda and Mike Lee; and paternal grandparents Vincent and Fanny Sanna.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:30pm at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 809 S. Broom St. Wilm., DE 19805. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements for Steve will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks and social distancing.



In remembrance of Steve, please consider a donation to atTack Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear DE 19701.



CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME, (302) 658-9095









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store