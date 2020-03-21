|
Steven Wesley Leauby
Newark - Steven Wesley Leauby, age 51, passed away on March 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Steve was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Betty Jane Leauby. Steven is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marsha Leauby of Newark; his son, Brandan Leauby of Newark; his brother, Daniel Leauby of Newark; his sister, Sharon Hartz (Bill) of Wilmington; his stepmom, Louise Leauby of Middletown; and his faithful furry companion, Ellie. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, one niece, one nephew, one grandniece, and many wonderful friends.
Steve was born on June 20, 1968, to the late Clyde and Betty Jane Leauby in Wilmington. He grew up in Newark and graduated from Wilmington Christian School in 1986. Steve graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in English Journalism in 1991. While attending the university, he was involved in Intervarsity Christian Fellowship and worked as a DJ for the UD radio station. Steve's career spanned 28 years, splitting his time equally between TransUnion and Bank of America.
Steve demonstrated his great love for his Lord and Savior as an active member of Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Berea Presbyterian Church. He served as a deacon, a leader in youth ministry, an usher, part of the sound team, and mercy related ministries. Additionally, he served in camp ministry (Tri-Presbytery Camp) performing many functions from a counselor to the director for over 20 years.
Steve's fondness for athletics was shown in many ways. He volunteered his time to coach Little League baseball and middle school basketball at Tall Oaks Classical School. Steve loved supporting his son and his friends in their academic and sports endeavors. He never missed the opportunity to attend a game, a concert, or chaperone a field trip when he was able to go. Steve treasured the many hours spent playing golf with his dad, brother, uncle, son, and church friends. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball with the men from church.
Steve found great pleasure in opening his home to his family and friends to share meals together and watch various sporting events. Most of all, Steve delighted in sharing the love of Christ with those around him. He was loved by many and his absence will be keenly felt.
Burial will be private and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 308 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711 (note on memo line: in memory of Steve Leauby); Delaware Hospice of Wilmington, https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/; or Sunday Breakfast Mission. https://www.sundaybreakfastmission.org/ways-to-give.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020