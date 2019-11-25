|
Stuart E. Meyers
Broomall, PA - Stuart E. Meyers, age 86, of Broomall, PA, passed away on November 23, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, NJ in 1932, he was the son of the late Irving and Celia (nee Hockman) Meyrowitz. Stuart served honorably in the US Navy. He worked as a Salesman at Al's Sporting Goods in Wilmington, DE and enjoyed photography.
Stuart was the beloved husband of Anne S. (nee Corbman) Meyers; loving father of Howard Meyers (Terri); dear brother of Harold Meyers; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:30-3 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Rosewood Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, 146 Marple Road, Broomall, PA 19008.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Center for Creative Works, 241 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096, would be appreciated.
