Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Raynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Raynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart Raynolds Obituary
Stuart Raynolds

Wilmington - Stuart Raynolds, PhD, age 92, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home.

He was married to Jonanne Raynolds for 34 years. Born in 1927 in Chicago, IL, to the late Harold Raynolds, Sr. and Dorothy Raynolds. Brother to Harold "Ron" Raynolds, Jr. now deceased. He attended school in Ithica, NY and the University of Pittsburgh. He worked for the DuPont Co., Chambers Works location, as a chemist for 29 years before retiring in 1988.

Surviving besides his wife are two children, five grandchildren, three step-daughters, and four step-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice are at 302-737-7080/ 750 Prides Crossing, Ste., 110, Newark, DE 19713 or to IJA (International Juggling Association), PO Box 580005, Kissimmee, FL 34758, juggle.org/donate

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -