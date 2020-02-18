|
|
Stuart Raynolds
Wilmington - Stuart Raynolds, PhD, age 92, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home.
He was married to Jonanne Raynolds for 34 years. Born in 1927 in Chicago, IL, to the late Harold Raynolds, Sr. and Dorothy Raynolds. Brother to Harold "Ron" Raynolds, Jr. now deceased. He attended school in Ithica, NY and the University of Pittsburgh. He worked for the DuPont Co., Chambers Works location, as a chemist for 29 years before retiring in 1988.
Surviving besides his wife are two children, five grandchildren, three step-daughters, and four step-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice are at 302-737-7080/ 750 Prides Crossing, Ste., 110, Newark, DE 19713 or to IJA (International Juggling Association), PO Box 580005, Kissimmee, FL 34758, juggle.org/donate
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020