Stuart Turner Allen Sr., loving son, husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his residence in Mystic, CT on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1925 in New Haven, CT to William Allen, a prominent New England architect and Constance Smith. He spent his childhood in the Sutton, New Hampshire area and moved to New London, CT for his senior year at the Bulkeley School, graduating in 1941. While attending Purdue University, his education was interrupted by World War II. It was during his service in the Navy, stationed at Treasure Island, CA, that he met his future bride, Jocelyn Gibson. Stuart returned to Purdue to receive a degree in chemical engineering in 1948. He and Jocelyn were married at St. James Church in New London, CT on February 1, 1949.



He was employed by the E.I DuPont Company, starting as a chemical engineer and retiring in 1986 as Director of Research. During his employment with the DuPont Company, he lived in Wilmington, DE, Charleston, W.VA and Crown Point, IN. During his time in each city, he was actively involved in community affairs and with his children's lives. Upon retirement from DuPont, he was retained as a consultant to Clean Sites, an environmental company responsible for evaluating super fund sites and overseeing their remediation.



Stuart had a love for the water and enjoyed sailing on Long Island Sound and the Chesapeake Bay. Invited to "cruise one day" on an Elco, he fell in love with antique wooden power yachts. He and his wife Jocelyn purchased a 1928 50-foot wooden Elco which they named "Rebel." After extensive restoration, they motored Rebel up the Hudson River, Erie Canal, across Lake Champlain to Canada. They also extensively traveled the eastern seaboard. Rebel served as a summer residence, and they spent many years in Mystic motoring on Fishers Island Sound and adjoining waters. During their travels, they won numerous awards for their restoration of Rebel, including recognition at the Mystic Seaport Antique Boat Show.



Stuart and Jocelyn eventually moved to Stoneridge, an assisted living community in Mystic, CT. Stuart was very active in the Stoneridge community, serving on numerous Boards and Committees.



He was predeceased by his wife Jocelyn, who died July 18, 2011, his brother Roland Allen and his son-in-law Jim Blair. He is survived by four sons and spouses, Stuart Allen Jr, (Mary); Christopher Allen (Patricia); Bruce Allen (Laura); Mark Allen; and a daughter, Amanda Blair; grandchildren Axel and Oden Allen, James and Haley Blair, Zoe Allen, Christine and Barbara Allen, and his step-grandson Adam Yarrish. He is also survived by his sister Lucy Boyea, her children and grandchildren, and his companion Emily Cox.



Funeral arrangements will be private. The family sincerely thanks Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice for their compassionate care of Stuart in his final days. Donations may be made in his memory to the organization at 1290 Silas Deane Hwy, 4th floor, Wethersfield, CT 06109 so those unable to afford hospice services may receive similar loving care.









