Stuart "Stu" W. Roberts, Sr.
Middletown - On February 11, 2019, Stuart "Stu" W. Roberts, Sr., age 86, peacefully passed away at his Middletown, DE home.
Born in Landenberg, PA, he was the son of the late William Busby Roberts and Mabel Ellen Califf Roberts. Stu was the youngest of four children born to his parents. He was born on the family farm in Landenberg and then moved into Kennett Square, PA when he was 11 years old. He attended Kennett High School and went on to Williamson Trade School where he entered the masonry program. After graduating from Williamson, Stu traveled to the west coast where he worked various masonry jobs along the way. While in Spokane, WA, he received word from Uncle Sam that he had been drafted. Stu entered the U.S. Army where he served in San Louis Obispo, CA, Fort Hood, TX and Fort Huachuca, AZ. He was discharged after serving two years and returned to Kennett Square in January of 1955.
In 1955, Stu married his only wife, Doris Duff Roberts. Stu and Doris raised their six children in Newark, DE. They later relocated to Middletown. During his working career, Stu worked for several local masonry contractors and took great pride in the homes, buildings and fireplaces he built.
Stu enjoyed traveling, reminiscing about his favorite masonry projects and spending time with "the spark of his life."
In addition to his parents, Stu was preceded in death by his wife, Doris and his siblings, Carol, Bill and Jay. Stu is survived by his children, Denise (Michael) Byers, Cora Roberts, Stuart (Nicole) Roberts, Jr., Arlene (Marvin) Donnell, Kristal Roberts and Mark Roberts; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank VITAS Healthcare for providing Stu with compassionate care during his final months.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at the family's convenience.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019