Sue Ann Fortney
Wilmington - Sue Ann passed away on April 25, 2020. She was 86. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ on November 7, 1933. She was the daughter of William S. Henkelman and Rose Weiler Henkelman. She grew up in Egg Harbor City, NJ graduating from High School in 1951 and was voted the student most likely to succeed. She was a 1953 graduate of Moravian College for Women's associate program and remained a lifetime supportive alumnus. She was a member of Alpha Phi Epsilon Sorority.
Following employment with the Atlantic City Electric Co., she married Ralph, her college sweetheart, a DuPont employee, and moved to Delaware. Throughout her life, she was always kind and thoughtful of others. She was an active member of Hanover Street Presbyterian Church for over 60 years as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Hanover Women's Association and past President of the Female Harmony Society. She found time to serve as a Wilmington Flower Market volunteer and Committee Chair, as a volunteer with the Mental Health Association working in the area of resocialization, an active P.E.O. with Chapter D and a long standing participant in her beloved ladies Gourmet Group.
No longer an active golfer, she thoroughly enjoyed the game and prized her memberships in the DuPont Country Club, Sea Pines Country Club of Hilton Head Island, SC and The Vicmead Hunt Club. She particularly enjoyed the fun, friendships and dining opportunities they provided. Her love of the piano and enthusiasm for music and reading were sources of relaxation in later years.
She was content and happy to spend the last 14 years of her life at the full care retirement community, The Country House, a decision she considered "a gift to the kids". She loved her apartment, the friendly atmosphere, the activities and programs and the beautiful surroundings. She considered the employee staff part of her family and tried to know each one of them.
She was an outstanding homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph, daughters Janice Diana (Larry), Sarah Bridges, granddaughters Marianne Hungate (Eric), Theresa Myers (Nate), Jennifer Bedenk (Andy), Julia Bridges, great grandsons Nolan Hungate, Bryson Hungate, Alexander Myers and Archer Myers.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ACTS Legacy Foundation (designate COUNTRY HOUSE SCHOLARSHIP FUND), 375 Morris Road, P.O. Box 90, West Point, PA 19486-9973
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Wilmington - Sue Ann passed away on April 25, 2020. She was 86. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ on November 7, 1933. She was the daughter of William S. Henkelman and Rose Weiler Henkelman. She grew up in Egg Harbor City, NJ graduating from High School in 1951 and was voted the student most likely to succeed. She was a 1953 graduate of Moravian College for Women's associate program and remained a lifetime supportive alumnus. She was a member of Alpha Phi Epsilon Sorority.
Following employment with the Atlantic City Electric Co., she married Ralph, her college sweetheart, a DuPont employee, and moved to Delaware. Throughout her life, she was always kind and thoughtful of others. She was an active member of Hanover Street Presbyterian Church for over 60 years as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Hanover Women's Association and past President of the Female Harmony Society. She found time to serve as a Wilmington Flower Market volunteer and Committee Chair, as a volunteer with the Mental Health Association working in the area of resocialization, an active P.E.O. with Chapter D and a long standing participant in her beloved ladies Gourmet Group.
No longer an active golfer, she thoroughly enjoyed the game and prized her memberships in the DuPont Country Club, Sea Pines Country Club of Hilton Head Island, SC and The Vicmead Hunt Club. She particularly enjoyed the fun, friendships and dining opportunities they provided. Her love of the piano and enthusiasm for music and reading were sources of relaxation in later years.
She was content and happy to spend the last 14 years of her life at the full care retirement community, The Country House, a decision she considered "a gift to the kids". She loved her apartment, the friendly atmosphere, the activities and programs and the beautiful surroundings. She considered the employee staff part of her family and tried to know each one of them.
She was an outstanding homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph, daughters Janice Diana (Larry), Sarah Bridges, granddaughters Marianne Hungate (Eric), Theresa Myers (Nate), Jennifer Bedenk (Andy), Julia Bridges, great grandsons Nolan Hungate, Bryson Hungate, Alexander Myers and Archer Myers.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ACTS Legacy Foundation (designate COUNTRY HOUSE SCHOLARSHIP FUND), 375 Morris Road, P.O. Box 90, West Point, PA 19486-9973
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.