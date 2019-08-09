|
Sue Ellen Irrgang
Magnolia - On August 6, 2019, Sue Ellen Irrgang, of Magnolia, suddenly passed away. She was 41.
Sue Ellen was born on May 25, 1978 in Dover, DE to Sue Ellen A. Kelley and the late Daniel Joseph Kelley, Sr. She was raised in Middletown.
Sue Ellen's life was a journey of creativity, passion, and all of the beautiful things life had to offer. She was always available for a cup of coffee, a conversation, and some sound advice. She loved painting, reading, hard work, her friends and family, and most of all, her beloved husband and son. Sue Ellen was a beautiful, free spirit with a sense of elegance and style like no other. She has always been, and will remain, the brightest light in our lives.
Sue Ellen's memory will be kept alive by her husband of 17 years, Shannon P. Irrgang; her son, Elias D. Irrgang; her mother Sue Kepley of Viola; her 5 siblings Daniel J. Kepley, Jr. of Viola, Flora Peer and her husband Tim of Dover, Arabelle Miller and her husband Andrew of Felton, Benjamin Kepley of Dover, and Robert Kepley of Viola; her mother-in-law L. Dawn Bather of Viola; her sister-in-law Lindsay J. Erley and her wife Jackie of Lincoln; her brother-in-law Trevor Bather of Viola. There are also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and friends that will deeply miss her.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (on Route 10), Dover, DE. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a and to go out and do a kind act for someone.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019