Sue Olivia Matthews
Wilmington - Sue Olivia Matthews, age 73, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17th, near her home in Wilmington, DE. Sue grew up in Arlington, VA and attended Washington-Lee High School. She loved spending time in her flower garden, playing the organ and coming home to her many Chihuahua dogs over the years. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 12 pm with burial to follow at National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019