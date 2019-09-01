|
Sue Taber
Wilmington - Suzanne Hastings Taber, 73, a lifelong resident of Brandywine Hundred, died suddenly on August 29, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease.
Daughter of the late Richard and Eleanor Martine Hastings, Sue was raised at the family's Naamans Road home - where she never let the boys get the best of her in football games. She graduated in 1964 from Brandywine High School and went to work for John Wanamaker Department Store on Augustine Cut-Off. Eventually Sue became trained as a phlebotomist and lab technician at Christiana Care and became skilled in the fields of microbiology and mycology. She worked at the hospital for 24 years before starting her career as a lab tech at the University of Pennsylvania's New Bolton Center. While at New Bolton, she developed a fondness for horses and helped care for Barbaro, the 2006 Kentucky Derby winner. Sue loved all animals and provided a home for a series of 5 basset hounds, including Halo, the most recent. Sue was a devoted member of St. David's Episcopal Church where she had served on the Vestry, including terms as the Junior and Senior Warden; she was a church delegate to the annual Diocesan Convention, and a Eucharistic Minister. Sue was a leader at the diocesan level of the Episcopal Church in Delaware and served terms as an elected member of both the Diocesan Council and the Standing Committee. Also at the diocesan level, Sue co-chaired the Transition Committee for the election and consecration of The Right Reverend Kevin Brown as Delaware's eleventh Bishop. Additionally, Sue served the Episcopal Church at the national level representing Delaware as an elected Deputy to the triennial General Convention.
Devoted to her family and her 4-legged kids, Sue is survived by her husband of 46 years, William S. "Bill" Taber, Jr.; her two brothers, Myron (Mary Ann) Hastings and Richard (Carol) Hastings, Jr.; a nephew; nieces; grandnieces; and her "adopted" mother, Dorothy Gibbs.
A funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, September 7 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2320 Grubb Road. The family suggests honoring the memory of Suzanne E. Taber by sending a memorial donation to the Delaware Humane Assoc., 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801; or the of MD and DE, 1301 York Rd., Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093; or the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720. Funeral arrangements by McCrery & Harra
