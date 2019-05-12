|
Susan Ambry
Wilmington - Susan Ambry of Wilmington, died on April 25, 2019.
It is a mark of the depth and breadth of one's life when people know you and love for entirely different things. So it was with Susie Ambry.
Some people knew Susie as a whirling dervish at the many Grateful Dead concerts she attended back in the day. Some people knew her as the longtime proprietress of the Malt Shoppe-the rare woman running a business on Main Street in Newark, Delaware-if they were one of the many employees she mentored or the regulars for whom her shakes, bagels, or sprinkle-topped ice cream cones were a daily gotta haves. Others may have known her as a pre-school and after school teacher.
Practical and disciplined, she was able to balance two sometimes diametrically opposite qualities in her own inimitable way—being deeply spiritual and having a wonderful sense of humor. Her's was a laugh of the ages.
Susie left this mortal coil after a long battle with cancer. She was wife to Juri Muller and mother to Kat Muller. She is survived by a sister, Karen Miller and several nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents: Edward and Marge Ambry, and a sister, Meg Elmquist.
Her celebration of life will take place on May 18th. The service will be at White Clay Creek State Park at the Carpenter Recreation Center at 880 New London Road Newark DE at 11am. The reception will take place at 1pm at the Blue Crab Restaurant 322 Suburban Drive Newark DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family is collecting short stories to help keep Susie's memory alive.
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019