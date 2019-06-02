|
|
Susan Ann Meade-Beachell
Hockessin - Susan Ann Meade-Beachell died on May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Susan was the first born child of H. Elizabeth Hawke Meade and Edward Crozier Meade. Born in Hagerstown, Maryland on January 18, 1955, Susan's parents moved back to her mother's native state of Delaware before her second birthday.
Susan graduated from the University of Delaware in May 1977 with dual BA degrees in English Literature and Art History. During her sophomore year at the University of Delaware, Susan met her husband, Walter John Beachell, Sr. whom she married soon after earning her degrees.
Susan and Walter lived in Newark, Delaware for the first seven years of marriage until moving to Hockessin in 1984 where they raised two children, Elizabeth Ann and W. John. As a working mother, Susan enjoyed the family vacations at the beach and lived for weekends to have the family together. As a parent, Susan was proud and thankful that both children grew to be fine adults whose companionship she cherished.
For over 20 years Susan dedicated her career to health care marketing and public relations. As an active volunteer in many organizations, Susan became involved with the Alzheimer's Association of Delaware in 1998 and developed a passion for fund development while serving as their board president. In 2003, Susan was appointed the Executive Director of the Union Hospital Foundation, Inc., a position she maintained until 2011. Susan served as President of the Elkton Rotary Club from 2009 - 2010 and enjoyed the "service above self" tenants of Rotary International.
Susan employed with the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education, serving as Executive Director & Chief Development Officer. She took great pride in overseeing a team of dedicated staff who were passionate about traffic and travel safety and felt this position was the most challenging and rewarding chapter of her professional career.
Susan was also very proud of her heritage and maintained her membership in the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, as a member of the Cooch's Bridge Chapter, in Newark, DE. She held both chapter and state officer positions and was honored to serve as Delaware's State Regent from 2016 - 2019. One of her true joys in DAR was welcoming her own daughter, Beth, into the chapter upon her 18th birthday in 1998. Beth joined her mother in many DAR activities and they attended Continental Congress events in Washington DC for many years together.
As the daughter of a WWII veteran, Susan was exceptionally proud of her son, John, who served his country in the Army. As a Blue Star Mother, Susan knew first-hand what an incredible sacrifice military families make when loved ones are stationed far from home. She credits her daughter-in-law, Amy, for keeping the home fires burning when John deployed and was so pleased John and Amy provided her with two wonderful grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her devoted husband, Walter, and the 40+ years they shared together. In addition to raising two children, Susan and Walter have shared their home with a succession of six Golden Retrievers. In 2017, they were very pleased son John adopted his first pair of Goldens to continue the family tradition.
Susan is predeceased by both her parents and a younger brother, Edward Charles Meade. Susan has one living brother, Thomas Wayne Meade and his wife Anne, of Middletown, DE. Susan's surviving children are Elizabeth Ann Beachell of Pike Creek and W. John Beachell, Jr. and his wife, Amy Stowe Beachell of Wilmington. Susan is also survived by two grandchildren, Katelyn Elizabeth and Logan John, children of John and Amy. Susan dearly loved her children and grandchildren and so enjoyed her life after becoming a Mom-mom.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Chandler Funeral Home 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE on Saturday June 15 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of service. Susan's wish was to be buried next to her father at Hockessin Friends Cemetery. The interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Susan's memory. All donations can be mailed directly to the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1776 D Street NW, Washington, D.C.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 9, 2019