Susan Beneville Talucci
Susan Beneville Talucci, AKA Boom Boom and Fantastic Sue passed away on July 15th at the age of 80 surrounded by her family.
Sue was born in Mt. Lakes, NJ on November 26, 1939, to Patricia and Edward Beneville and graduated from Mt. Lakes HS in 1957. She had five siblings: Edward, Diane, Billy, Tish, and Biff. Sue's sole surviving sibling Tish continues to carry on with Sue's zest for life, amazing parenting and grand-parenting, and can-do attitude.
Sue attended Cedar Crest College in Allentown, PA where she met the love of her life, John F. Talucci, from Lehigh University. Throughout her life, she moved her entire family 5 times including 3 international moves to support her family.
She was the most amazing and loving mother of 6 children: John, Tom, Mark, Susie McWilliams, Dan, and Matt, and cherished and loved all 12 of her grandchildren; Samantha, David, Kelly, Johnny, Jake, Nick, Molly, Jordyn, Bryseda, Marky, Eddy, and Dylan.
Boom Boom was an unstoppable force in all facets of her life and passions, of which she had many; family, philanthropy, business, golf, politics, entertaining, sense of humor, and her undeclared panache. When Sue set her mind to something the outcome was already determined. Whether it was raising money for cancer research producing a sold-out show called "Gold Diggers" or hosting a party in her home to "Pad the Bra". When Lyndon Johnson's motorcade was not going to stop at Cedar Crest College, it was Sue who single-handedly ran into the highway to stop the motorcade.
She had a sense of style whether it was one of her many beautiful hats, her home décor, or her ability to entertain and set a table. Sue was a driver who got things done and she did it in a way that was always respectful. One of her favorite quotes was, "You get more bees with honey than you do with vinegar." She also liked to relax and have a good time; vacationing in Avalon, NJ, playing bridge and poker, discussing politics, investing in the stock market, gardening, and learning to snow ski later in life.
Her memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to http://latinascontracancer.org/or
mailed to Latinas Contra Cancer, 255 N. Market Street, #175, San Jose, CA 95110.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
