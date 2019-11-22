|
Susan C. Houser
West Chester - Susan Callahan Houser, 66, a long-time resident of West Chester, PA, passed away in her home on November 20, 2019.
Susan was born in December 1952 at the U.S. Naval Base in San Diego, CA to Edward & Nancy Callahan. Growing up, she enjoyed summers in Coldwater, MI surrounded by her family and loving sister, Sarah, and winters in Columbus, OH with her family, friends and fellow Upper Arlington bandmates. An Ohio Buckeye to the core, she always dreamed of playing the clarinet in the Ohio State University marching band. However, a different path brought her to Wilmington, DE in 1970 with the Callahan family. As a 1971 graduate of Brandywine High School, she went on to the University of Delaware, and graduated in 1975.
While at U of D, she met her future husband, best friend and love of her life, Bob. They married on June 26, 1976 and tackled the amazing adventures of life together in their 43-year marriage. Also at U of D, she began her 30-year teaching career, retiring in 2010 from P.S. du Pont Elementary. Her proudest achievements in life include inspiring thousands of students, raising three industrious daughters, being "Grammom" to her six amazing grandchildren and most recently, Amazon Shopper Extraordinaire. Outside of her family, her loves in life included spending time in Fenwick Island, DE, taking pleasure in counted cross stitch and coloring, participating in musical theater, enjoying dinner and laughs at Giordano's and always extending her heart to others through meaningful gestures.
On May 29, 2019, Sue received the Gift of Life and became a heart transplant recipient, allowing her six more months of time with family and friends, which they are forever grateful. And through the ups and downs of recovery, her faith in God and her medical team never wavered.
Sue is survived by her loving husband Robert Houser of West Chester, PA; her daughters Liz (Greg) Simeone of West Grove, PA, Sarah (Randall) Siok of Lewes, DE, Jennifer (Peter) Wilson of Wilmington, DE; six grandchildren Andrew, Samantha, Charlotte (Simeone), Patrick and James (Wilson), Callie (Siok); her sister Sarah (Elliott) Simon of Colleyville, TX and daughters Michelle (Chris) de Haro and Nicole Simon; her brother in-law Mike (BJ) Houser and children Mitchell (Megan) Houser and Heather (Isaac) Mulvihill.
The visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Wilmington. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at or Gift of Life at www.giftoflife.org
