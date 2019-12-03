|
Susan D. Trolio
Newark - Susan D. Trolio, age 55, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Matawan, NJ, Susan was the daughter of Lorraine (Daniels) Driscoll and the late John D. Driscoll. She was a graduate of Glasgow High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Delaware. For the last 12 years, she worked as a Certified Public Accountant for the Santora CPA Group. She was a parishioner at St. John the Beloved Church where she served as a Trustee of the Finance Committee and was a member of the Home & School Association. An animal lover, she was a willing volunteer for Faithful Friends.
Susan will be dearly missed by her husband of 30 years, Michael A. Trolio; her beloved children, Stephen M. and Anna M. Trolio; and her mother, Lorraine Driscoll of Glen Mills, PA. Also surviving are her brothers, Thomas Driscoll (Alice) of Stonington, CT and Stephen J. Driscoll (Lisa) of Wallingford, PA; and her in-law's, Alexander "Alex" and Joan D. Trolio of Wilmington, DE.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, December 6th from 5PM to 8PM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7th at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 or the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200 Newton, MA 02458. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019