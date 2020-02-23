|
Susan Elaine Brown
Today we celebrate the life of Susan Elaine Brown (Masucci) of Downingtown, PA. Born to the late John J. and Thelma Lea Masucci on March 31, 1948 in Wilmington, DE, she was also predeceased by her brothers David and John as well as two sisters Jacqueline and Joan (McKinley) of The Villages, Florida. Before her passing on July 23, 2019, Susan enjoyed her summers at the beach and the winters with her family and beloved cats. During her educational career, she attended Lincoln University and D.C.C.C in the fields of human services. She enjoyed working with individuals suffering from drug dependency, mental health, HIV/AIDS and helping others. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Patrick (Russell) Brown of 45 years. Two estranged sons Jamie and Jeffrey White. Her daughter Keesa and son Jason Brown of Pennsylvania. Her grandson whom she raised as her son, C. Anthony Rochester. A host of other grandchildren, family members, and dearest friend Crystal Robertson. Susan requested that there be no memorial service, and become one with the ocean for eternity.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Mar. 31, 2020