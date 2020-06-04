Susan Garver
Susan Garver

Chadds Ford, PA - Susan Garver, age 61, of Chadds Ford, PA went home to the Lord on June 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous three year battle with Leukemia. Sue's determination and strong faith in God sustained her and her family during times of adversity. She was intelligent, resourceful, loving, and compassionate; a kind and loving woman who fully devoted herself to her family. Sue was born in Somerset, NJ to the late Anne Layme and Robert M. DeCastro. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics. It was at college that she met the love of her life, Kevin and they went on to be successful entrepreneurs. They were blessed to build a loving family together. Sue loved going to her children's school and sporting events and was always their biggest fan. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman and will be dearly missed. Sue was a Core Leader with Longwood Community Bible Study for close to ten years, where she formed many special friendships. The family wishes to thank those friends who lovingly supported them during Sue's illness. Her legacy of love and service to others will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Kevin S. Garver; their 7 children: Ryan S. Garver (Nicole), Katie M. Krass (Matt), Joseph S. Garver (Kim), Daniel P. Garver, David J. Garver, Hannah M. Garver, and Jacob A. Garver; 2 sisters, Betsy and Jeannie; her precious grandaughter, Sophia Krass; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

A private burial will take place in Brandywine Baptist Church Cemetery in Chadds Ford, PA. A memorial service in celebration of Sue's life will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence or for future service details visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
