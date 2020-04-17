|
|
Susan Hall
Wilmington - Susan Hall, 97, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was a resident of Sunrise of Wilmington, a Retirement and Assisted Living Community.
Born February 8, 1923, in Brockport, NY, Susan was the daughter of the late Dorr and Mabel (Yelland) Redman. Her early childhood years were spent in a loving home with a backyard that bordered on the Erie Canal. Later, the family moved to Clarkson, NY, where she graduated from Brockport High School.
She earned a teaching degree from Brockport State Teachers College in 1944 and her Masters of Education from Cornell University. After meeting and marrying her husband, Mr. Ben Hall, the couple moved to Wilmington, DE, where Ben worked for DuPont Chemical Corporation nearly forty years.
Susan began a long and distinguished career as a teacher in the Wilmington Delaware School District. Her passion was working with gifted and talented middle school children. During this time, Susan became interested in the theater and developed her skills which incorporated her love of writing, directing and producing plays with her students. She coordinated the design, stage sets, costumes, and the elaborate props used by her students during their performances. Her students' plays received acclaim from far and wide.
Susan also loved playing contract bridge. She was an accomplished player and truly loved teaching others the finer aspects of the game. She also also was an avid gardener and spent many hours in her backyard tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens. Always by her side were her faithful Dachshunds which provided her solace and comfort for many, many years.
The P.E.O Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization) was another of Susan's passions. The P.E.O's primary focus was providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. For nearly twenty five years, Susan sponsored several young women, helping them further their educations and go on to prosper in life.
Susan was a faithful and supporting patron of the Grace United Methodist Church of Wilmington. She was a member of the church choir, she served as Chair of the Altar Guild and she was also a volunteer and often leader of the church's Fellowship Time Committee.
Susan was preceded in death her husband Ben. Susan was also the surviving member of her five siblings, three brothers and two sisters who were Almeda, Wallace, John, Richard, and Harriet. She is survived by nephew Michael Redman (York, SC), Lynn Haust (Ashland, NH), niece Debra Briansesco (West Springfield, MA), niece Anne Lyon (Monson, MA), nephew Richard Redman (Monson, MA), nephew David Redman (Bristol, NH), and nephew James Redman (Huntington, VT), as well as many great nieces and nephews.
The family of Susan Hall is extremely grateful to the staff at Sunrise Wilmington for their care and kindness, Hospice for their guidance and support and to Susan's dear friend Diane Olin White. Additionally, the entire family would like to thank Lynn Haust (Susan's niece) for the very special love, caring, and support she provided to Susan throughout her later years in life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE, 19801.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020