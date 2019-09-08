|
Susan Hopkins Coombs
Sun City Center, FL - Susan Hopkins Coombs, age 70, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away at Home Peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 14, 2018.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 10 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Spicer Mullikan Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will being at 11am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
Memorial Donations may be made in her name to Elmira's Wildlife Sanctuary P.O. Box 63 Wimauma, FL 33578 and Life Path Hospice, Inc Sun City Center 3723 Upper Creek Dr. Ruskin, FL 33573.
