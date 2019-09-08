Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer Mullikan Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer Mullikan Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Susan Hopkins Coombs

Susan Hopkins Coombs Obituary
Susan Hopkins Coombs

Sun City Center, FL - Susan Hopkins Coombs, age 70, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away at Home Peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 14, 2018.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 10 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Spicer Mullikan Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will being at 11am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

Memorial Donations may be made in her name to Elmira's Wildlife Sanctuary P.O. Box 63 Wimauma, FL 33578 and Life Path Hospice, Inc Sun City Center 3723 Upper Creek Dr. Ruskin, FL 33573.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
