Susan Kay Beesley
Wilmington - Susan Kay Beesley, age 62, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Susan Kay worked at PNC Bank, N.A. for over 40 years. While she worked in various areas of the Bank, providing excellent customer service was her number one priority.
Prior to illness in recent years, Susan Kay enjoyed volunteering for Kappa Delta Sorority, the Brandywiners, and Delaware All-State Theatre. Susan Kay was a member Kappa Delta at Vanderbilt University, and served KD nationally for three decades. She was a sister and friend to many, setting an example of grace, work ethic, faith and loyalty. Susan Kay's love of music and theatre was a major part of her life. She was able to use all her talents, both on stage and behind the scenes when volunteering for the Brandywiners and Delaware All-State Theatre.
She is preceded in death by her father and brother, Marvin G. Beesley and Michael G. Beesley.
She is survived by Wendy S. Lindsey, Wilma S. Beesley, Carolyn Campos (David), Kaitlyn Michael Keele (Rob), Maggie Campos, Briana Campos, Nicholas Campos (Megan) and Cameron Campos.
There will be a celebration of Susan Kay's life at a later date. Burial will be private in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Donations in Susan Kay's memory can be made to the Foundation of her beloved sorority, Kappa Delta. Please make checks payable to the Kappa Delta Foundation and include "in memory of Susan Kay Beesley" on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to the foundation at 3205 Players Lane, Memphis, TN 38125 or made online at [email protected]
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019